Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Has $312,000 Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 88.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,102,023.50. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

