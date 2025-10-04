Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,684 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 222,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $33,737,042.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,650,893.46. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,261,243.20. This trade represents a 34.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $173.07 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $410.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 576.92, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.63.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush set a $200.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

