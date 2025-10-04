Jackson Wealth Management LLC Has $16.71 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 499.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,102,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,138,000 after buying an additional 3,418,304 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,798,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,199,000 after buying an additional 1,003,899 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,712.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 763,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,761,000 after acquiring an additional 743,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,036,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,622,000 after acquiring an additional 613,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 632,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,253,000 after acquiring an additional 586,022 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

OEF stock opened at $333.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $232.57 and a 1-year high of $335.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.