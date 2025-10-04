McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 36.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 79.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 38,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $79.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

