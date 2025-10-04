Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.92.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of GE opened at $297.40 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $315.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.95.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

