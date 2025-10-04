Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

OEF stock opened at $333.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.47 and its 200-day moving average is $297.00. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $232.57 and a twelve month high of $335.67.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

