Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 460 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $331.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

