Curran Financial Partners LLC Invests $332,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SPYV stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.88.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

