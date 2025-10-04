Jackson Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $677.88 and a 1-year high of $1,341.15. The company has a market capitalization of $490.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,158.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,230.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,335.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total transaction of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. The trade was a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

