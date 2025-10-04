Stanich Group LLC Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Stanich Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 1.6% of Stanich Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Stanich Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VIG stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $218.92. The company has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

