SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG Position Decreased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Security National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

SPYG stock opened at $104.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $105.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

