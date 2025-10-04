Elevate Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 920 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Elevate Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 1.7% of Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $153.09 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $238.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.82 and its 200-day moving average is $168.54.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.The company had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 102.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.44.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

