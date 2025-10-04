Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Increases Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,110 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.82.

QCOM opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.51 and its 200 day moving average is $153.29. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $522,814.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 39,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

