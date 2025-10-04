Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO opened at $543.88 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $205.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $447.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up previously from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.37.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,712.66. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total transaction of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

