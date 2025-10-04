Sava Infond d.o.o. Has $2.33 Million Position in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Sava Infond d.o.o. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in Union Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 5,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $988,822,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 13,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 16.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.59. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 41.73%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

