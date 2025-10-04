LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Invests $2.49 Million in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,856,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,581,955,000 after buying an additional 1,771,982 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,626,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,315,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,244,000 after buying an additional 372,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,552,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,126,000 after buying an additional 2,594,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET opened at $145.51 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.53 and a 200-day moving average of $106.35.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,785,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $243,175,176.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,698,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,191,640.28. This trade represents a 23.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,678,904 shares of company stock valued at $894,021,161 in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Arista Networks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Erste Group Bank raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

