Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $245.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

