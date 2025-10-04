Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.5% of Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 168 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 196 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.44%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

