Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,187 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 77,737 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 963 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,913,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $603,462.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 237,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,173. The trade was a 3.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $67.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

