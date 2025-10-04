Ameriflex Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Ameriflex Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8%

GLD opened at $357.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.54 and its 200 day moving average is $309.50. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $236.13 and a 12-month high of $358.67.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

