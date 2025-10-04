AMF Tjanstepension AB Raises Stake in Danaher Corporation $DHR

AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its holdings in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 117.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 373,173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,242 shares during the quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.05% of Danaher worth $73,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 116.9% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 68.4% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $215.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.42. The firm has a market cap of $153.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Corporation has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $279.41.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 14.21%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

