Single Point Partners LLC Sells 27,251 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Single Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,251 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Single Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.38 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $108.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

