Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 113,170 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,170 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.68.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

