111 Capital Sells 10,379 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

111 Capital cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,379 shares during the period. 111 Capital’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after purchasing an additional 76,017,350 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,954,941,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,737,000 after buying an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 140.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,504 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.11.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 64,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,221,134.57. This represents a 11.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,684.65. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock valued at $18,918,012 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $149.91 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.98%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.