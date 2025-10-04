Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Cigna Group $CI

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,966,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,327 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,716,000 after purchasing an additional 865,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 38.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after purchasing an additional 457,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Cigna Group by 163.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 333,435 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 206,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $415.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $341.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.81.

Cigna Group Price Performance

CI stock opened at $311.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $358.88. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.81.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.61 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.72 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,694,400. The trade was a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

