Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%
NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $618.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- After Trump Deal, Can Meta Stock Withstand TikTok’s Onslaught?
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Alphabet: After Its Best Quarter in Decades, Is It Time to Buy?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Forget Airlines—These Trucking Stocks Are Shifting Into High Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.