Sage Financial Management Group Inc. Sells 1,536 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $615.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $618.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $596.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

