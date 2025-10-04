Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,311 The Boeing Company $BA

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $216.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.06 and a 200 day moving average of $204.76. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,420. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

