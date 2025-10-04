Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,674 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 57 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 140.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $561.00 target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.63, for a total value of $189,662.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,408.97. This represents a 14.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.96, for a total value of $5,009,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,697,567.04. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,066 shares of company stock valued at $14,182,963. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of TMO stock opened at $543.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.46 and a 1 year high of $610.97.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 15.24%.Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 5.460-5.510 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 22.220-22.840 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.