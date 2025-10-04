ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,403,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,673,669,000 after buying an additional 1,458,488 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,606,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,696,415,000 after buying an additional 306,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 8.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,865,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,205 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,974,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,584,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 297.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,728,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,447,198,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750,938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

