Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.3% of QRG Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $153,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,153.32 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $677.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $490.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,207.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,158.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,335.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,604,284.16. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,736.48. This represents a 99.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

