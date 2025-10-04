Financial Council LLC Invests $201,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Financial Council LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,368,470 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,568,141,000 after acquiring an additional 638,284 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 656,661.0% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 58,773,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,360,274,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764,593 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,422,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,976,000 after acquiring an additional 641,654 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,846,093 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,512,458,000 after acquiring an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,389,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,441,847,000 after acquiring an additional 471,648 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $169.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

