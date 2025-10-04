Peoples Bank OH Sells 361 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,899 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 1.1% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Oracle from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of ORCL opened at $286.23 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $262.53 and a 200-day moving average of $205.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock worth $31,272,223 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.