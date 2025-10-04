Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Purchased by Fortis Capital Advisors LLC

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,709 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,037,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,180,000 after purchasing an additional 904,548 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $67.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.57.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. CICC Research started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $1,190,891.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,197.25. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.