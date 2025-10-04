Quent Capital LLC Sells 67 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,431,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,684.65. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $149.91 and a 52-week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 64.98%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

