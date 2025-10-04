Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Stake Boosted by Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $34,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $217.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.49. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $98.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

