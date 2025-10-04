Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.43. The company has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $186.65.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. This trade represents a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $1,732,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,738,721.05. The trade was a 7.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

