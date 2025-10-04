Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Amgen by 304.5% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 89 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total value of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Up 0.2%

AMGN stock opened at $297.89 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.30 and a 1-year high of $335.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.36. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

