Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Sells 18,895 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol Myers Squibb stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $63.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

