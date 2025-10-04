Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 781 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $288.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Saturday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

