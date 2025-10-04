Boyar Asset Management Inc. Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Boyar Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,734 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 2.6% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $904,542,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,898,722,000 after buying an additional 12,775,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $750,495,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,144.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,140,000 after buying an additional 7,468,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 255.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after buying an additional 5,622,672 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO opened at $67.92 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $72.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.57. The company has a market capitalization of $268.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,576,570. This represents a 4.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $502,035.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,792,454.28. This trade represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

