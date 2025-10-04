Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,521 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,737 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,239,733.76. The trade was a 10.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $1,061,523.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,571 shares of company stock worth $58,920,741 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market cap of $201.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

