Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Trims Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,375 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Lam Research by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $604,344,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Lam Research from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $145.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 52-week low of $56.32 and a 52-week high of $147.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

