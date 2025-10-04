111 Capital Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

111 Capital bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,888 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 125,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Advent Capital Management DE raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advent Capital Management DE now owns 18,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $246.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.20, for a total transaction of $238,938.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,462.80. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

