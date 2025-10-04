Union Pacific Corporation $UNP Shares Acquired by 111 Capital

111 Capital increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the quarter. 111 Capital’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 79,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,306 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,415,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 70.4% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $236.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.59.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 target price (up previously from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.54.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

