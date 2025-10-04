Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Holdings Boosted by Apexium Financial LP

Apexium Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,457,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $38,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,031,129,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,442,000 after buying an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,640,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,840,000 after buying an additional 1,637,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,539,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,196,000 after buying an additional 113,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $27.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.