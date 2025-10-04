Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Chevron Corporation $CVX

Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Fjell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.5% in the first quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.5% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total value of $59,362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. The trade was a 77.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.23 and a 200-day moving average of $149.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, August 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $143.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Melius began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.05.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

