Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Gray Private Wealth LLC

Gray Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Gray Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.0% in the second quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 64,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 54,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 target price (down from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.11.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1%

PG opened at $152.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $356.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.36. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $149.91 and a 52 week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.98%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 13,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total transaction of $2,050,643.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,221.72. The trade was a 31.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.27, for a total value of $1,830,308.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 52,642 shares in the company, valued at $8,279,007.34. The trade was a 18.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,181 shares of company stock worth $18,918,012 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

