International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 0.5% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM stock opened at $288.62 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $296.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.22. The firm has a market cap of $268.25 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.73.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.62.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

