Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $469.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.37. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $473.82.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

