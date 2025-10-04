Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $333.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $232.57 and a 1 year high of $335.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.00. The company has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.